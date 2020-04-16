Britain must not undo all the progress it has made in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak by easing social distancing measures too soon, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said on Thursday.

“We’ll be guided by scientific and expert advice.

“We must not undo all of the progress, which has been made so far by releasing the social distancing measures too soon,’’ James Slack told newsmen when he was asked what time the government expected to ease restrictions.

He also repeated the government’s pledge to reach 100,000 tests by the end of the month.

“Testing is going to be hugely important in finding the key to unlocking a way out of this pandemic and we need to keep working hard at it,’’ Slack stressed. (Reuters/NAN)