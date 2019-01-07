NAN

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a delayed parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday, Jan. 15, the BBC reported on Monday, citing government sources.

May was forced to pull the vote on her deal in December after she said it would be defeated by a large majority.

The government had previously said the vote would be held in the week of Jan. 14.

May said on Sunday that Britain would be in uncharted territory if her Brexit deal was rejected by parliament.

BBC reports that there were little signs she has won over skeptical lawmakers opposed to the deal.

