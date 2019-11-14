The British government has informed the European Union that it does not plan to nominate an EU commissioner ahead of a general election next month.

Hampering Ursula von der Leyen’s efforts to take up work on Dec 1.

A British official on Thursday said that they have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states that UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period.

The letter was sent the previous night.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson called a general election for Dec. 12, after parliament refused to rush through a Brexit divorce deal he had secured with the EU.

In recent weeks, von der Leyen wrote twice to Johnson asking him to nominate a British official for her commission line-up.

The veteran German politician has already had to delay her planned Nov. 1 schedule in getting approval for her team of commissioners, which should consist of one top official from each EU member state.

Britain had initially refused to nominate a commissioner because it was supposed to have left the EU by Nov 1.

However, Johnson had committed to naming someone, as part of conditions to secure three months Brexit extension.

The commission confirmed on Thursday that it had received Britain’s response.

EU officials have been looking into the legal options available for the commission to start next month with 27 top officials, including von der Leyen, rather than the full 28.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, three recently nominated commissioner designates from France, Hungary and Romania were undergoing hearings in the European Parliament, after their countries’ previous nominees were rejected. (dpa/NAN)