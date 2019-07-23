Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has been elected leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, the party says.

Johnson won about two-thirds of the votes by Conservative party members in a run-off with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, putting him one step – and one day – away from becoming Britain’s new leader.

Cheryl Gillan, co-chair of the election committee, told hundreds of party members and reporters that Johnson had been elected the new leader of the Conservative Party with immediate effect, following a ballot of the 160,000 Conservative members. (dpa/NAN)