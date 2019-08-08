Hundreds of Lagos-London bound passengers on British Airways (BA) flight were left stranded on Wednesday as a computer system glitch at the Heathrow Airport, London led to a disruption in the airline’s scheduled flight operations. The system hitch which affected the airline’s network capability to process passengers was said to have resulted in delayed on the arrival of the BA 0075 flight scheduled for 5.30pm at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Daily Sun learnt that BA might be forced to cancel its flight into Lagos on Wednesday should the crisis persist and the airline was unable to operate the London to Lagos flight by late Wednesday as envisaged. The airline will however operate two flights on Thursday (9am and 11.55pm) out of Lagos to clear the passenger backlog of Wednesday. A statement by Tiarhan Oghenejode, an Analyst with Quadrant which manages BA media relations in Nigeria however quoted BA as assuring that the crisis had been resolved.

“We have resolved the temporary systems issue from this morning which affected a number of our flights today (Wednesday)” said BA in the statement.

“We apologise to all our customers caught up in the disruption, and appreciate how frustrating their experience has been. Our teams have been working tirelessly to get the vast majority of customers on their way, with most of our flights departing.

“Our flights are returning to normal, however there may be some knock-on operational disruption as a result of the issue earlier today…”