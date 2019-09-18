Chinelo Obogo

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) have called off their strike due to take place on September 27.

According to The Sun of UK, the association said it was time to end the dispute before “irreparable damage is done to the brand.”

Pilots were due to walk out for a third time this month, following the strike that took place on September 9 and 10 over pay cuts. But BALPA has now said it wants to stop the dispute before it “escalates further”.

BALPA General-Secretary, Brian Strutton, said: “Someone has to take the initiative to sort out this dispute and with no sign of that from BA the pilots have decided to take the responsible course.

“In a genuine attempt at establishing a time out for common sense to prevail, we have lifted the threat of the strike on September 27.

“BA passengers rightly expect BA and its pilots to resolve their issues without disruption and now is the time for cool heads and pragmatism to be brought to bear. I hope BA and its owner show as much responsibility as the pilots.”

Many passengers all over the world have already had their flights cancelled on September 27, after the airline gave two weeks notice. British Airways have not confirmed if these flights would be reinstated.

Passengers who had their flights cancelled are entitled to a full refund, or could be offered alternative flights.

British Airways were forced to cancel around 1,700 flights on September 9 and 10, which affected more than 280,000 people.

The pilot strike – which costs BA £80 million in lost revenue – is following a failure to settle a pay dispute.

The union rejected British Airways attempt to settle the feud, who offered an 11.5 per cent pay rise and one-off lump sum offer.

BALPA said pilots had made previous sacrifices to assist the company including cuts to salary, pension and leave, but the airline was now recording profits of £2bn a year and the strike was “the last resort and with enormous frustration on the way the business is now being run.”