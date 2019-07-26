British Airways says it will resume flights to Cairo following a week-long suspension, having reviewed its security measures.

BA flights to and from the Egyptian capital will start again on Friday, it said in a statement.

The flag carrier suspended flights on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

“Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, we are pleased that our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday,” BA said.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so.”

German carrier Lufthansa also said it was suspending flights to Cairo from Munich and Frankfurt just for last Saturday.

The airlines, two of the biggest in Europe, gave little explanation as to what triggered the moves.

Egypt’s aviation ministry said on Sunday that British Airways took the move without consulting Egyptian authorities.

An executive of Egypt’s state-owned EgyptAir said earlier this week that BA’s decision was “without a logical reason” while Egypt’s aviation minister, Younis Al-Masry, also expressed “displeasure” at the decision.

An estimated 415,000 British nationals visited Egypt in 2018.