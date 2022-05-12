The Chancellor of British-American University, Professor Muhammad Ayinla Omolaja has declared his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential poll under the platform of the Action Peoples Party (AAP).

The management and administrative expert pledged to offer Nigerians a value-based leadership anchored on National Ethics as outlined in the nation’s Constitution if elected. He said his presidency will promote discipline, integrity, social justice, religious tolerance, self-reliance, and patriotism.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

While announcing a 14-cardinal point programme, Omolaja said his government will restructure Nigeria. “We shall restructure Nigeria and our restructuring shall be to ensure an inclusive political, social and economic platform for all Nigerians” to “see things changed for better and for progress.”

His said his 14-cardinal point programme will focus on: national security, lean and efficient government, restoring human dignity, safeguarding the family, social challenges, economic performance and human resource and global competitiveness.

Others are: excellence in education, infrastructural development, free and fair trade, agricultural development, youths and women empowerment, health care delivery/guarantying life and international relations and diplomacy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Omolaja lamented that for about 24 years now, Nigeria has been under bondage in the hands of the two main political parties – the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “From about 24 years now; that is, the 16 years of PDP administration and close to 8 years of the ongoing APC administration, Nigeria has been under bondage facing a lot of hardships emanating from insecurity, hunger, corruption of the highest order, poor power supply, economic mismanagement and a host of others.”

He wants Nigerians to be mindful of the consequences of allowing either APC or PDP to win the 2023 presidential poll. “An elongation of the present administration; and the twenty-four years of hardship including, but not limited to, corruption, killing, poverty, unemployment, economic failure, inflation, and so on, will continue for the next four or probably another eight years!”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He said his confidence in restructuring the country is informed by principles of leadership his party represents. “We in the great Action Peoples Party (APP), are championing nationalism, oneness and indivisibility of our great Nigeria nation, and we affirm that as patriotic Nigeria citizens, we are called upon to build a society based on social justice and fundamental human rights, with a view to correcting the ongoing injustice of the highest order almost everywhere and every time in the country.

“Banditry, corruption, poverty, unemployment, inept leadership cum mismanagement of the economy, inadequate fiscal and monetary policies, and so on, are some of the darkest phenomena in the history of the present day Nigeria and they are crimes of unparalleled barbarity. Only the Action Peoples Party government can reverse the trend. Our incoming APP government shall therefore promote the adoption of special measures and reforms including affirmative action programmes and targeted financial assistance as restitution to our Nigerian people upon taking up the mantle of leadership of our darling nation by the special grace of the Almighty God. We shall further support all measures to be undertaken to address the historic and contemporary discriminations in various categories against the great people of Nigeria in governance especially the youths and women. This includes increasing representation of youths and women in politics and corporate governance in appointment and elective positions of leadership in the public sector of the Nigerian society. As we strive to correct the wrongs of the past, we shall also combat the sexism and ethnic chauvinism of the present. We shall pursue this objective with all sens