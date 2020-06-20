“I also congratulate him as well for all the good works he has been doing, especially the reconstruction of the Oshidi-Apapa Express way near the Tin Can Port and the inner roads of Olodi Apapa, which we believe very soon would be completed.”

The former WBA Inter boxing champion also thanked the Governor for putting smiles on the faces of many Lagosians including APC and PDP members that live around the Apapa and Olodi Apapa area during the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are also happy with the link road with the Apapa Tin Can Port and many of us now are ‘dancing in the rain’ because we know we will be happy again once the road work is completed.” Oboh enthused.