Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has concluded plans to embark on a tour of Imo, Anambra and Enugu states from November 5-7.

Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Abuja, Chris Ogunmodede, in a statement in Abuja, said the visit will focus on Nigeria’s political settlement, governance and service delivery. Ogunmodede also said the visit will focus on farmer/herder disputes, relations between the state and Federal Government, amongst others.

“During her time in the South East, Catriona will engage with government officials and civil society groups in the state,” Ogunmodede said. Ahead of the visit, Laing said: “I am very much looking forward to this trip to the South East, the first time I will be visiting the region as British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

“The South-East is a cradle of culture, education, trade and investment, and I am excited to get a first-hand view of the strides the governments and leaders in Imo, Anambra and Enugu are making in the development of their states.”