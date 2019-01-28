NAN

British-Nigerian actress, Cynthia Erivo is set to star in upcoming HBO mini series ‘The Outsider’.

The series is an adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name. It follows a private investigator and a local police officer as they look into the murder of a young boy.

The story delves into sinister realms, as the evidence of their investigation unveils supernatural happenings.

Erivo will play Holly Gilbey, an intelligent amateur detective, originally written as a white woman.

She will star alongside Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Hettienne Park, and a few more impressive names in the television industry.

Since her breakout role as Celie in the Broadway revival of ‘The Colour Purple’, Erivo has had an impressive performance lineup especially in ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ and ‘Widows’.

She won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical as well as the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

She repriced the role of Celie in the 2013 Menier Chocolate Factory production.

