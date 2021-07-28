By Toks David, Lagos

Aberdeen, Scotland, based businesswoman Yekemi Otaru has been appointed as the new Chancellor-elect of the University of West Scotland (UWS), the institution announced on Monday.

British-Nigerian Otaru was chosen to lead the university which has been ranked among the top young higher institutions in Scotland and is in the list of the top 130 young universities worldwide.

The marketing professional with a background in engineering has been described as a ‘serial entrepreneur… focused on supporting women into industry’ and a ‘perfect fit’ for the institution.

Otaru replaces Dame Elish Angiolini as Chancellor of UWS, established in its current form in 2007 but dating back to 1897 as Paisely College of Technology.

The new Chancellor-elect is currently the Executive Director of Doqaru Limited and is a board member of Interface, based in Edinburgh.

‘There’s so much to look forward to, with working with the University of West Scotland,’ Otaru said regarding her appointment. ‘I’m looking forward to inspiring the student community, and the general community in Scotland.’

UWS has four UK campuses based in Paisley, Hamilton, Dumfries, Ayr and London.

