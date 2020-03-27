UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his health secretary, Matt Hancock, have tested positive for coronavirus. They revealed this on Friday and will both work in isolation on leading the government’s efforts to tackle the pandemic.

The 55-year-old prime minister will self-isolate for seven days in his flat above No 11 Downing Street after announcing that he had mild symptoms of a cough and temperature.

Johnson received the result at midnight, just hours after he was seen outside the door of No 10 clapping in support of NHS workers, alongside the chancellor, Rishi Sunak. Hancock, who has responsibility for the NHS, said he would self-isolate until next Thursday.

Both men have been in repeated contact with senior political figures, including cabinet members and advisers in the last few days. But despite the two men testing positive, no other ministers, nor the chief medical officer or chief scientific officer would be tested for the virus unless they showed symptoms, Downing Street said.

It is unknown how Johnson contracted the illness but officials confirmed other people who worked in No 10 were self-isolating after having coronavirus symptoms. Johnson posted a video on Friday morning on Twitter saying he had a temperature and a persistent cough. “I am working from home, I’m self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said.

In the video which Johnson recorded himself on a mobile phone, he said: “Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.”

The prime minister’s official spokesman said on Friday that the prime minister’s symptoms are mild and he is continuing to do all of the same functions he was performing before. The only difference is now he will have to do that by teleconferencing. Johnson chaired Friday morning’s Covid-19 meeting of government ministers and health experts. His regular audience with the Queen has been conducted by phone for at least two weeks.