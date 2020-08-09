Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has issued his support for the Premier League to make a statement as to why Newcastle’s £300million proposed takeover collapsed last month.

Mike Ashley had agreed a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers to give up ownership of the North East club.

But last month, a statement on behalf of the Saudi-backed Investment Group confirmed “with regret” that they were pulling out of the deal. They said: “Unfortunately, the prolonged process under the current circumstances coupled with global uncertainty has rendered the potential investment no longer commercially viable.”