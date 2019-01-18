NAN

British Police said on Friday that they were investigating the cause of a car crash involving Prince Philip, who was reportedly recovering with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, by his side.

The prince was uninjured in the crash which took place on Thursday while Prince Philip was driving his Landrover near a royal estate, Buckingham Palace said.

However police said two people in another car were taken to hospital in the accident, a 28-year-old female driver with cuts on her knee and a 45-year-old woman with a broken wrist.

A nine-month-old baby in the car was uninjured.

The Press Association said the 97-year-old royal was pulling out of the driveway of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk onto a busy road when his Landrover Freelander was hit by another car and flipped onto its side.

Police said both drivers tested negative for alcohol.

British media quoted eyewitnesses saying Prince Philip appeared to be suffering from shock, and that he had asked if everybody involved in the accident was alright.

Norfolk officials said they would investigate the incident, but said it would be “inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the collision until an investigation is carried out.’’

Philip was absent in December when other royals attended a Christmas Day church service near Sandringham, about 180 kilometres north-east of London.

Philip announced his retirement from most public duties in May 2017 and has only occasionally been seen alongside the queen since then, including an appearance at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, in May 2018.