(Reuters) – Kidnappers in Nigeria killed a British woman and a Nigerian man and abducted three others in the northern city of Kaduna, local police and the British High Commission said on Sunday.

Kidnappings are rampant in Nigeria, where both locals and foreigners are targeted — mostly for ransom.

The woman traveled from Lagos as a tourist and was attending a party before the incident happened, police said.

The British High Commission named the woman as Faye Mooney and said it was aware of the incident that happened late on Friday but added it would not speculate on the motive or nature of the attack.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the incident and the kidnappers have yet to be identified, police said.

Mooney was employed in Nigeria by a non-governmental organization called Mercy Corps. Her next of kin have been notified, the British High Commission said.