Charles Nwaoguji and Merit Ibe

Britsmith Laboratoried Lt has introduced Nigeria- made washing liquid soap

According to the Marketing Manager, Mr. Prochani parkash, the company was at the Fair to showcase its products which are made in Nigeria.

He said the products are liquid soaps of all categories such as for plates, hands, cars and so on. the products include Kleanmate toilet cleaner, Kleanmate dish washer, Kleanmate car washer, Kleanmate tile cleaner and other. He disclosed that the company also manufactures bottles which are sold to users.

Parkash stated that manufacturing in Nigeria under the harsh economy has not been easy, not been so good, but not so bad.

He was of the hope that things would get better, and prayed for better patronage at the fair continues.