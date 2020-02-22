Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), yesterday, said the new broadcasting regulations were not intended to gag Nigerians from expressing their views.

This is even as the NBC disclosed that the full details of the refoms in the broadcast industry will be published in the next two weeks for industry and public input.

The efforts, the NBC further said, will be put together and developed for further regulatory intervention by the government.

The Acting Director General of the NBC, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, while speaking in Abuja, said the new regulations were meant to direct owners of broadcast outfits to regulate their contents.