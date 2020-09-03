The Nigerian Professional Football League (“NPFL”) through the League Management Company (“LMC”) has entered into a strategic and investment partnership with Redstrike Media Nigeria (“Redstrike”) to create NPFL Media and Marketing Company (“NPFL Marketing”) to commercialise the NPFL.

Redstrike has agreed to acquire these rights from the LMC/NPFL and the Clubs for NPFL Marketing. Under the agreement, NPFL Marketing will be streaming live matches every week of

the season through its own Platform “NPFL.tv”, as well as distributing and broadcasting through other media channels. Redstrike will also be launching opportunities for companies and brands to sponsor the NPFL and to support the growth of the professional game in Nigeria.

Nigerian Football fans will be able to engage and enjoy NPFL.tv’s innovative and ground-breaking Next Gen 360˚ Platform.