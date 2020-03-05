Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen on Wednesday night renewed their onslaught on Issele-Azagba, an agrarian community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, killing a brothel manager simply identified as Emeka, and fleeing with eight others.

The unrelenting attacks on the sleepy community which is a stone throw from Asaba, the state capital, have continued to defy security interventions.

The hoodlums launched their first attack in October last year on the community secondary school, leaving two dead. Two attacks have already been carried out this year which also left blood on their trail.

Wednesday night’s attack followed the release of one Benwari, who was abducted about two weeks ago after her husband was killed with the daughter sustaining gunshot injuries.

Local sources said the slain brothel manager was shot by the assailants who perceived him to be a threat during the latest invasion.

A youth leader in the community, Edozie Ogoegbu, who spoke with newsmen, decried the incessant attacks of the community by suspected herdsmen, lamenting that they recently protested the frequent attacks by the ravaging gunmen.

Ogoegbu said: “Our main demand from the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, is the establishment of a police station in the community.

“We also want the state government to stand up to its responsibilities of protecting lives and property of the people. Our fear and dissatisfaction over the repeated attacks by the killer herdsmen remain a major source of concern.

“For a while now, we have been facing serious security challenges in the community. Our people are being killed, raped and farm produce are destroyed daily, yet nothing is being done to stop this mayhem.

“As it stands, nobody is safe anymore in this community with hunger and starvation imminent as farmers are no longer going to farm for fear of being killed or raped. That was why we went on a peaceful protest to register our grievance over the rate of attacks.

“Our vigilance group has been overpowered by the sophisticated weapon the herdsmen are using. So, we are begging the Nigeria Police to as a matter of urgency, establish a divisional police station in the community to help in reducing the incessant attacks.

“With the police station, our people will be rest assured that they can count on the police for the safety of their lives and property. The woman, who was abducted for four days, after her husband was shot, was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, (FMC) in Asaba, for treatment.

“She was held hostage for four days in the bush and beaten to stupor before her family members and the church could pay her ransom and secured her release,” the youth leader said