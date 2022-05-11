From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Members of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), have declared that their leader, Olumba Olumba Obu, otherwise called OO Obu, is not dead because he is not only God but the entity the Bible refers to as the Ancient of Days.

The group has also attributed the creation of Akwa Ibom and Katsina states to the supernatural intervention of their leader., OO. Obu, hence they have declared Akwa Ibom as Olumba’s Divine Project.

Addressing the press on Monday at the BCS, Ekpenyong Street, Uyo, on the forthcoming 35th edition of their Unity and Love Feast of the organisation, the spokesman of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Christ Shepherd Edet Archibong, explained that, Obu, born on the 18th day of December 1918 in Biakpan, now in Biase LGA of Cross River State, came as prophesied that God would come down from Edom and establish his kingdom.

Quoting many Bible passages and other publications to support their assertion, the BCS spokesman declared; “ Olumba Olumba Obu is the Ancient of Days that was to come and who has come, the personified comforter, the Spirit of the Truth and God the Father who has manifested in human form in fulfilment of the scriptures.

“God has come down as a comforter to teach his people his ways and in doing so has established his kingdom on earth. He has given his kingdom to the son of man (being his first son who has now taken over the reign in the BCS) who is now reigning. The son of Man is His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, the King of kings and the Lord of lords, Christ in his second advent.”

Explaining how the senior Olumba transmitted the power to his son, Arichbiong said; “On the 3rd of November, 1991 the Ancient of Days, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, declared that his first son, the first begotten son of righteousness is the ‘King of kings and Lords of lords’ and mandated him to wear the red garment.

He was to be addressed henceforth by that title. On 21st of May, 1997, a warm up to His eventual installation as the Ruler of the Kingdom, the Ancient of Days declared that the son be addressed ‘His Holiness’ from the on and the name Olumba Olumba Obu was given was given to the King of kings and Lord of lords by the Father.”

Making reference to Biblical Enoch, Elijah, Jesus Chrsit and Melchizedek whom they said did not die, BCS said; “ all those enumerated did not pass through death because God the Father did not allow them to. That same God the father is here. Manifested as Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, and shall not, Himself pass through death.”

On the Akwa Ibom 2022 Love and Unity Feast which theme is :Akwa Ibom : Olumba’s Divine Project, the spokesman said after many unsuccessful attempts for the creation of Akwa Ibom State, which started with the agitation for COR State to be made up of Calabar, Ogoja and Rivers, to the creation of 12 states by General Yakubu Gowon in 1967 and seven more states in 1976 by the late Gen Murtala Muhammed, Olumba Olumba Obu stepped in and Akwa Ibom and Katsina states were effortlessly created.

“During the morning prayers at the world headquatres of the BCS, Great Leader Olumba Olumba Obu directed that brethren from mainland part of Cross River state should go home and celebrate a weeklong love and unity feast on the last day; that the 10 LGAs that made up the Mainland should gather at one venue and together celebrate a general Love and Unity Feast to conclude the event ensuring that he would use that to free them from bondage.”

Archibong said the directives was obeyed; and while the celebration was going on in the present day Akwa Ibom Ibom State in March, 1987, ‘”the Holy Father sent a delegation made up of some eight brethren to the Emir of Katsina in the old Kaduna to inform him that He has answered his prayers.

“On 23rd September, 1987, the then military head of state, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, announced the creation of two states in the country; Akwa Ibom and Katsina States. The father had fulfilled his promise to the two communities.”

He said the love feast which has been celebrated since then, entering its 35th edition this year to be hosted in Oron, centres on love and oneness of all irrespective of one’s religious, political/educational background and achievement”