Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two brothers, Avan Smart, 61 and Avan Jerry, 29, have been arraigned before an Oredo Magistrate’s Court for allegedly swindling president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude of N3 million.

The brothers who were arraigned on a seven-count charge bothering on forgery, stealing and obtaining under false pretence, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, told the court that the suspects committed the offence on May 31 and June 24, at the headquarters of the New Convenant Church, Benin City.

He said the accused presented themselves as contractors to the Edo State Government and bidded to construct road within the Light House Polytechnic owned by Rev. Omobude.

Besides, Agbonifo also told the court that the accused presented forge documents of an unregistered company to Omobude and alegedly collected N3 million under false pretences.

The offences, according to Agbonifo, are punishable under sections 516, 390, 467 and 419 of the Criminal Code vol II laws of the defunct Bendel State now applicable to Edo State.

The accused were reportedly arrested following a petition to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed.

Presiding Magistrate, I A Osayande, granted the accused bail to the sum of N200,000 each and a surety in like sum and adjourned the case to September 26, 2019.