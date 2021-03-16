From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Award-winning actor Brown Ene has been elected chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Enugu State Chapter, with a mandate to pilot the affairs of the association for the next three years.

The election which was peaceful, free and fair, had in attendance top Nollywood actors and actresses was held in Enugu under strict security.

Speaking immediately after their inauguration, Mr Ene pledged to reposition the Nollywood industry in the state, adding that the welfare of actors and actresses would be given top priority.

‘I am grateful to be elected as chairman of AGN Enugu chapter. I will use the position to create a greater opportunity for younger actors and actresses in society. A new AGN is actually born. We will change the narratives that have been going on in the industry. We will make sure that actors are well-taken care of,’ he stated.

‘We will also ensure they embark on training, workshop and seminars to make them know the essence of being here. Most of them are here just for passion but it is not enough. We will make them know that apart from acting, you should be paid for acting. We should be talking to producers, directors to make sure things are done the right way.’

Ene, who kicked against sex for role scandals in the industry advised upcoming actresses to be cautious with the way they dress especially during auditions.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chairman, Lady Ozioma Ejiofor, disclosed that the newly elected executive would foster respect and discipline in the industry.

‘Our people have to expect respect and discipline. The actors will start smiling home after acting. It will not be business as usual when actors will come into town and use an artist without paying them.

‘We will make sure that actors are being documented, discharge their duties, preventing actors from engaging on two to three jobs at the same time, focusing on the act and money comes,’ she said.