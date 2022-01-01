By Monica Iheakam

Former Edo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports and Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Brown Ebewele, is dead .

Ebewele, a former national Decathlon champion died in a hospital in Warri, Delta State where he went for surgery after years of battling injuries from a car accident

Until his death, Ebewele fondly called “Jujuman”, has been instrumental to churning out athletics stars for Nigeria.

His last assignment for the country was the World Junior Athletics Championship held in Nairobi, Kenya, where Nigeria finished third on the medals table with 4 gold and 3 bronze medals.

An Olympian, Ebewele, a highly reputed athletics coach who rose to become a director and ultimately a Commissioner of Sports in Edo State.

He played a major role in Nigeria’s overall victory at the 8th All Africa Games in Abuja tagged COJA 2003.