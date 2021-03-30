By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A 56-year-old Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Yusuf Adewale, on Tuesday, appeared before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Surulere, Lagos, on a dangerous driving charge that resulted in the death of a man.

The police charged Adewale with two counts of reckless driving and manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Adewale Sodiq, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 18 along Funsho Williams Avenue by Albati Barracks inwards Ojuelegba, Lagos. He alleged that the defendant recklessly drove a BRT bus with registration number EKY 569 XY and caused the death of a pedestrian.

The offence contravenes the provisions of sections 18 and 20 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

Magistrate OO Otitoju granted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum. She ordered the prosecutor to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice and adjourned the case until April 22.