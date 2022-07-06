By Monica Iheaakm

With just 10 days to the start of the World Athletics championship in Oregon, USA, the duo of Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan continue their preparation for the championship.

At the Meeting International de Sotteville in France, Olympic gold medalist, Brume continued with her winning streak in the Long Jump event leaping to an impressive distance of 6.65m (+1.6) with her very first attempt to win gold.

Brume dusted the likes of Assani who placed 2nd in 6.51m (+2.1) while Abigail Irozuru placed 3rd with a season’s best of 6.44m (+1.9).

Diamond League champion, Tobi Amüsan, also dusted all at the competition, pacing to the finishing line in a fast time of 12.82s for the win as Luca Kozak came through for 2nd position in 12.93s ahead of Klaudia Siciarz in 12.95s.