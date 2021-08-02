Smiles returned to the faces of Nigerians as Nigeria’s reigning African record holder in long jump, Ese Brume, breezed through the qualification round early Sunday morning in the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Japan.

Her leap of 6.76 meters automatically qualified her for the final.

After days of gloomy participation, Team Nigerian will smile if she makes the podium finish. After a day which invented absurd losses to undermine Nigeria’s hope of a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Blessing Okagbare suspension and Divine Oduduru disqualification. One athlete has lived up to the billing.2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Ese Brume is through to the Long Jump final after leaping to a 6.76m distance, 1cm ahead of the automatic qualifying mark.

The Final holds on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.