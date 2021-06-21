Following her farthest long jump mark by an African woman, Ese Brume is optimistic of finishing on the podium at the end of the Olympics in Japan.

Ese Brume in May broke a 25-year-old Africa long jump record producing a massive new national record and world lead in the women’s long jump. She jumps a world lead of 7.17m to take down the Chioma Ajunwa 25-year record.

Brume said her eyes are set on winning gold medal for Nigeria in the women’s long jump event at the Olympics.

She said, “Everyone is looking forward to getting medal and I’m looking forward to getting the gold and I pray that God will help me to pick that medal, not just for myself but to tell others especially the young ones looking up to me that they can also do it. I’m not different, those that have gotten there are not different, so, of course they can also do it.