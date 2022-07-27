Nigerian long jump sensation, Ese Brume, on Wednesday, said she would be targeting a gold medal in her next competition.

Brume spoke on Arise TV interview, promising that she will do Nigeria proud by wining a gold medal.

Brume produced her biggest jump of the year in Oregon, USA to become the first Nigerian athlete to win medals at two World Athletics Championships.

She won ,the silver medal in Oregon an upgrade to the bronze she won in Doha in 2019.

The Olympic bronze medalist leaped 7.02m and finished behind Germany’s Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo, who leaped 7.12m, and Brazil’s Leticia Oro Melo jumped 6.89m to take bronze.