By Monica Iheakam

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth gold medalist, Ese Brume wasn’t too lucky at the 2022 Palio Citta della Quercia in Rovereto, Italy as she placed third in the women’s long jump event on Tuesday.

It was Brume’s first action back on the field since reclaiming the Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham.

Brume finished third in the contest, jumping a mark of 6.53m on her fifth attempt. Milica Gardasevic won the event, leaping a mark of 6.78m, while Jasmine Sawyers jumped 6.73m to secure second spot.

The Palio Città della Quercia Rovereto 2022, in its 58th edition, is a World Athletics Continental Tour SIlver Level meeting.

An annual track and field meeting, it is held at the Quercia Stadium in Rovereto, Italy.

Usually held in late August or early September, it is a European Athletics premier meeting. It is the oldest international athletics meeting in Italy, having been first held in Rovereto in 1965.