By Monica Iheakam

Tokyo 2020 Olympic bound Team Nigeria athletes, Ruth Usoro and Ese Brume, over the weekend connoted their preparations for the Games as they keep churning out impressive marks in the Long Jump events at different competition grounds in America.

Ese Brume, recorded a Season Best (SB ) at the 2021 American Track League coming second with a mark of 6.60m.

Compatriot , Usoro picked up the Bronze medal with a mark of 6.60m in the Women’s Long Jump event at the Big 12 Championship.

In a related development, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), has slated May 26, 2021 as the date for the 2021 selection trials for the World Athletics U-20 Championship billed for Nairobi Kenya.

The Ahmadu Bello University Sports Complex, Zaria, Kaduna state has been chosen as the venue for the one day trails.

According to the AFN, the trials are aimed at selecting athletes that will represent Nigeria at the World Athletics U-20 Championship in Kenya, African senior Athletics Championship in Algeria as well as the CAA Region 11Kaduna , Nigeria.

Meanwhile the AFN warned that entries will not be accepted at the venue of the competition , adding that the closing date for submission of entries is now May 23, 2021.