A medical expert, Dr Roland Aigbovo, says the common practice of brushing teeth while leaving out the tongue amounts to a wasted effort at keeping the mouth clean.

Aigbovo, who is also the President, Association of Resident Doctors, FCT chapter, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the tongue harboured more bacteria, as such oral hygiene could not be fully accomplished without cleaning it (tongue).

While emphasising on significance of oral hygiene, he said a holistic care of the oral cavity was imperative for oral health, which could project one in a positive light.

“If you brush your teeth every day and you do not brush your tongue, there is a high chance of having bad breadth.

”This is because the tongue is also holding a lot of bacteria that cause those odour to emit from the mouth,” he revealed.

The medical practitioner stated that the mouth was the only door to the body, as such what emanated from the mouth would tell a lot about the person.

According to him, there are many diseases associated with oral health that pave way for mouth odour, which must be taken care of.

He called on parents to inculcate the habit of oral hygiene in their children, adding that when they (children) were taught from childhood, they would live with it for the rest of their lives. (NAN)