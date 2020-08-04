The AG Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics meeting will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled for September 4, the meeting programme will remain as planned, but organisers have confirmed no fans would be in attendance.

This year’s meeting will include two one-hour world record attempts, with British distance runner Mo Farah and Ethiopia’s women’s half-marathon world record holder Ababel Yeshaneh both due to take part.

The event is scheduled to also feature a “triathlon” contest between two of the best women’s heptathletes ever – Belgium’s Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam and British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

The competition will consist of the 100 metres hurdles, shot put and high jump.

Pole vault world record holder, Armand Duplantis is set to be in action too, with the women’s 400m, men’s 200m and a mixed 4x400m relay other events organisers plan to stage.