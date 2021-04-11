From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Mrs. Joy Godstime Ihunwo has accused men of the Anti-kidnapping Unit (AKU) of the Rivers State Police Command of been responsible for the miscarriage of her pregnancy.

Ihunwo, who wept uncontrollably on the unfavourable recent outcome of obstetrics scan result, alleged that AKU operatives brutalized her for an offence she did not commit, which had led to the miscarriage of her four months pregnancy.

The distraught woman gave journalists a medical report from Transview Diagnostics (Medical Imaging and Medical Laboratory Services) dated April 10, 2021, and signed by the Medical Sonographer, Okeke Chidi, to confirm her condition.

Narrating her ordeal, Mrs. Ihunwo said she was at home on April 6, 2021, when men of AKU stormed their residence, in search of her husband, who is the Chief Security Officer of Rumu-Elechi community in Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

According to her, despite arresting her husband and some of his vigilance group members, some of the Police officers on the operation, allegedly brutalized her with the butt of their guns before whisking her away to their office alongside her husband and his workers.

Mrs. Ihunwo disclosed that she was released later in the night that same day and brought back to the house by the team after intervention of a human rights group.

She also accused the unit of stealing her money, some other valuables and engaging in wanton destruction of property.

Mrs. Ihunwo has called on human rights community and Nigerians, to help her get justice.

Meanwhile, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has called on the Police authorities to investigate the circumstance that led to the loss of pregnancy by Mrs. Ihunwo.

A lawyer with the group, Mrs. Jane James, has called on the Police authorities to ensure their officers found culpable, are brought to book.

In his reaction, State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), stated that, if the victim had reported the matter to the command, the Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP. Friday Eborka, would ensure the matter receives adequate attention.

Omoni said: “Our CP is such a man that does not believe in the rascality of his men. If the matter has been reported to us, I assure you that it will receive the necessary attention it requires”.