Bschool, Africa’s pop culture academy, has concluded plans to host the 2020 Strategy Bootcamp, tagged: “Immersive Virtual Experience” between October 21 to 24, 2020, in Lagos. The bootcamp would impact practitioners in advertising, marketing, retail, pop culture and the creative sectors. Bschool is a strategy and innovation school set up to provide an unconventional learning system for business, marketing and creative professionals. It is the “New School” for entrepreneurs, admen, marketers, and corporate executives.

The webinar will be hosted by Frankline Ozekhome, head of strategy and digital, Insight Publicis.

According to Ozekhome, “We have witnessed more shifts, economic, technological, social, cultural, in six months than we have in over five years. Now, it’s time to make sense of these changes and the attendant impact on business, markets and consumerism.”

The strategy bootcamp is a bespoke event to help businesses and brands rebound as future-determining entities focused on continually being viable, sustainable, and admired by employees, customers and competitors. The curriculum, curated by Ozekhome, who is also the founder of Bschool, and dean of studies at Orange Academy, is premised on creating practicable ideas and executing new experiences that capture top-line and bottom-line growth.