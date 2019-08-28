It promises to be an exciting weekend in Lagos, as the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN) kick starts its first ever Coaching Clinic and Tryouts, in Nigeria, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Since its inception before the last Winter Olympics in South Korea, the federation has organised clinics and tryouts in the United States of America and Canada.

However, the federation has decided to showcase the sport back home to enable more Nigerians embrace the new experience and become part of the team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Coaches and athletes must pre-register at www.bsfnigeria.com/Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Seun Adigun and Ghana’s Kwesi Frimpong, two history-making athletes, who played significant roles in popularising winter sports in Africa, will serve as resource persons during the event. Adigun arrived Nigeria yesterday ahead of the historic events.

Back in 2018, she served as Nigeria’s first ever Bobsled Driver/Team captain to the Winter Olympics and now oversees the federation as technical director, while Frimpong, who also made history as the first black male skeleton athlete from Africa, will share his experience.

Coaches will converge at the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) head office at National Stadium, on Friday, for the clinic from 12noon, while the tryouts will hold on Saturday, from 8am at the same venue.