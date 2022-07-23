By Gilbert Ekezie

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has completed the translation of additional 77 Chronological Bible stories (CBS) in Nigerian Sign Language for the deaf. The feat was achieved in June 2022.

The Sign Language Bible, which is in video format and available on a memory stick, is designed to meet the scriptural needs of the hearing impaired. According to the Manager of Public Relations, Mr Been Mordi, the Bible stories, though expensive, are distributed free of charge to the deaf community.

He said the first 77 Chronological Bible stories for the deaf were dedicated in 2014, and 33 more stories were added in 2017, while an additional 35 were dedicated in 2021, bringing the total number of CBS to 145.

Mordi informed that with the completion of additional 77 Bible stories, BSN now has 222 Chronological Bible Stories in the Nigerian Sign Language. “Translation work is ongoing as we are now set to commence the translation of the New Testament for the deaf. Only about 10% of sign languages have access to the Scripture globally. This makes the estimated 70 million people living with a hearing impairment which is one of the largest unreached people groups on the globe.”

He explained that in 2019, 11 Sign Languages used by about 2.8 million deaf people received portions of Scripture. “The Bible Society of Nigeria is committed to breaking any known barriers that make the word of God inaccessible to the people. The sighted, the blind and the deaf now have unhindered access to the word of God in Nigeria, to the glory of God.”