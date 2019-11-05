Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Vice Chancellor, Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, Msugh Kembe has disclosed that the institution has gotten full accreditation for 35 out of 37 programmes that were presented for accreditation in the last four years under his watch.

The VC disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Senate Chamber of the University as part of activities lined up to mark the fourth year of his Five year tenure as Vice Chancellor of BSU.

Kembe, a Professor of Statistics, said two other courses of the university had interim accreditation even as he expressed optimism that the international accreditation of M.Sc. and PhD Food Chemistry and M.Sc. Post-Harvest Food Engineering would be granted.

He stated further that during his tenure as Vice Chancellor, the Faculty of Law also got full accreditation for the first time since its establishment over 20 years ago.

Kembe recalled that while running for the office of the Vice Chancellor, he had promised to run an inclusive administration that is open to members of the university community particularly on issues that would bring about administrative best practices and strengthen academic programmes of the university.

He said his administration focused on the successful accreditation of programmes, improve quality of service delivery, ensure transparent conduct and handling of examinations, timely processing and release of examination results among others and expressed happiness that his dreams were being achieved.

The VC who is also the current Chairman of Vice Chancellors of State-Owned Universities in Nigeria said the school listed the challenges of the institution to include inadequate funding, irregular payment of user charges by students as well as lack of private interventions in the development of infrastructure on campus.

The VC also stated that the school has also been successful in curbing social vices as well as indecent dressing in the school maintaining that in the past, some students dressed like pornography staff.

He said with the introduction of a dress code, a lot has changed and we do not have any case of sex for marks in the school.