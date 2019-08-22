Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Five thousand and twenty-three applicants who successfully gained admission into the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, were on Thursday, were matriculated into the institution.

A breakdown of the number, showed that 4,721 were matriculated as regular students out of 27, 673 candidates who sat for the last Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME), while 302 out of the over 400 candidates who applied for admission into the sandwich programme were administered oath of allegiance as fresh students.

Speaking during the ceremony, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Msugh Kembe, stated that the sandwich programme provides opportunities for manpower development and enhanced quality labour force particularly in schools and colleges.Kembe noted that the university ensures and insists on quality assurance in the minimum admission requirements and processes, adding that aside from maintaining the cut-off mark of 180 points as against 160 points currently maintained by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for UTME candidates admission and Upper Credit, 9 points and 7 points for OND, NCE and IJMBE respectively for Direct Entry, the school also subjects students to Post-UTME test. The Vice Chancellor who enjoined the students to take their studies seriously as degrees are awarded to deserving students found worthy of character and learning explained further that management of the university would continue to place high premium on setting high standards for her students.

He therefore advised the students to shun all forms of vices such as examination malpractice/misconduct, cultism, improper/indecent dressing, drug abuse, homosexuality, lesbianism, prostitution and alcoholism among others stressing that anyone found indulging in such act will be expelled outrightly without any delay.