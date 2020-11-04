Rose Ejembi Makurdi

The new Vice Chancellor of Benue State University, BSU Prof. Joseph Tor Iorapuu has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the national level and all other unions in Nigerian Universities to call off their strike in the interest of the students.

Prof. Iorapuu who made this call in a chat with newsmen after he assumed office as the 6th vice Chancellor of BSU appealed for cooperation from all stakeholders, students and the different Unions including ASUU, SSANU, NASU, and NAAT to enable him succeed.

The Professor of Theater Art, University of Jos noted that his vision is to strategically reposition the Benue State owned institution as well as change attitude of Benue people towards the school.

While promising to ensure a stable and enhanced quality learning environment, Iorapuu hinted that his administration would set up a center of entrepreneurship to promote skills acquisition amongst the students.

“We want to produce students who can think strategically and not engage in bureaucracy. BSU is the heart and soul of Benue State and as such, all stakeholders must own it.

“My approach and desires are to model the way by building on existing blocks, inspire shared leadership and vision, promote academic excellence, enable others to act through staff welfare and training and encourage the heart with the right attitude.

“These pillars will help us in achieving the objective of repositioning the University as Center of innovation, knowledge, creation, technology-enhanced enterprise driven, learning and adaption as core competences,” the VC said.