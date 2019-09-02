Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The main campus of the Benue State University (BSU) was on Monday shut down indefinitely following a protest by students of the institution over the introduction of a 4-points CGPA grading system.

The students had in the early hours of the day besieged the gates of the University preventing human and vehicular movement into and from the school premises, leaving both staff and students who came for their morning duties stranded.

Some students who spoke with Daily Sun on the condition of anonymity said that the protest was necessary due to BSU management’s refusal to revert to the 5-point CGPA grading system as directed by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).

The NUC had in the 2015/2016 session, in an attempt to eliminate Pass degrees in the Nigerian university system, directed that all universities calculate students’ Cumulative Grade Point Average using a 5-point scale.

“Most universities have adhered to the NUC’s directive and reverted to the 5-point grading. It is only BSU and a few other universities that have remained adamant, even after several negotiations between management and students leaders.

“We want the Vice Chancellor Prof. Moses Kembe (not his representative) to come out himself and address us on this issue, because we’re not ready to stand down this peaceful protest,” the students said.

A statement signed by BSU Registrar Dr (Mrs) Mfaga Modom announced the closure of the school indefinitely, asking that students vacate the Makurdi campus premises with immediate effect.

“Following the closure of all the University entry gates by students on Monday, 2nd September, 2019 despite all entreaties by the University Management, the Vice-Chancellor/Chairman of Senate on behalf of the Senate of the Benue State University, Makurdi has approved the closure of the University with immediate effect to avoid further breakdown of law and order in and around the University campus.

“Students are by this notice directed to vacate the campus latest 4.00 p.m. today, Monday, 2nd September, 2019.

“Parents/Guardians of the students and the general public should please take note,” the statement read.

It would be recalled that only last week Monday, students of the institution staged a protest for hours to demand that a student union leader who was shot that weekend by unknown gunmen be moved from the Teaching Hospital to Abuja.