From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Vice Chancellor of Benue State University (BSU), Pro. Tor Iorapuu has dispelled as rumor, insinuations making the rounds that he slapped a student of the institution last Monday.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the VC narrated how a student, Toro Ungwa Federick misconducted himself in a violent manner when he staged a lone protest to the university last Monday.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the lone protester who is supposed to be a 300 level student of Sociology in the University had stormed the institution half clad and with two blood-stained placards, insisting that he wanted to see him (VC).

Prof. Iorapuu said when the institution’s security operatives tried to find out about his mission and why he wanted to see the VC, he turned violent and was subsequently called to order by the security.

The VC said he was later inundated with calls from everywhere following a facebook report by one Joshua Alabama Gwebe captioned; BSU student runs mad as the VC anoints him with a slap this morning.

Describing the Facebook post as libelous, infuriating and injurious, Prof. Iorapuu said he was not at the purported scene of the event that morning as he was in a courtesy call at the time the incidence took place.

He explained among other things, that the altercations the said student had with the school security was without his notice stressing that he was only briefed on the incident after the security had bundled the said student away from the car park of the management Staff of the institution.

“I would therefore, like to state categorically and unequivocally that as the Vice Chancellor, I will, under no level of provocation physically engage anyone as it has never been in my character, person or position.

“The University is thoroughly and indeed embarrassed by this sad development which the author of the post intends to tarnish my image and that of the entire University.”

He noted that facts have begun to unfold as the protesting student is being investigated to ascertain what prompted his misbehaviour.

Also, the Vice Chancellor disclosed to newsmen that the originator of the Facebook post who incidentally is an alumnus of the institution had already been handed over to the Department of State Security (DSS).

Iorapuu who regretted the setback the Facebook post could cause the University, added that the institution would not hesitate to take appropriate sanction on the poster of the false information.