Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

After two days of speculations, the Vice Chancellor of Benue State University (BSU), Prof. Moses Kembe has finally come out to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 disease.

Recall that our correspondent had reported on Tuesday that the rumour about Kembe’s COVID-19 status was causing tension in the state.

However, the institution’s management through the Principal Assistant Registrar Tser Vanger denied the report in a statement.

But the Vice Chancellor who took to his verified Facebook account on Thursday, confirmed the news saying the results of his COVID-19 test came out on Monday and returned positive.

The VC all staff of the University and close associates to check themselves, isolate and be pragmatic saying, he virus don’t move, we move it.

“On Monday, 29th June, 2020, my test result for the COVID-19 returned positive. I had fever and body fatigue the previous week. I have been in isolation since I found out about my positive exposure to the virus.

“I am of course managing the virus now. I must at this point express my appreciation to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and also the state taskforce on COVID-19 headed by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu for their timely support to ensure I get the required medical attention.

“Staff of Benue State University and close associates are urged to check themselves, isolate and be pragmatic. The virus don’t move, we move it. Take responsibility”, the statement read,” the VC said.