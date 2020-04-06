Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) chapter has raised the alarm over the alleged sack of over 30 resident doctors by the management of the tertiary health institution in the face of Covid-19 global pandemic.

BSUTH is one of the isolation centres in the state for the management of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press statement issued by ARD in Makurdi, the Benue State capital and signed by its President Dr. Amina Japhet Onyewuchi and PRO, Dr. Sesugh Matthew Iorfa, the group insisted that the sack does “not follow the laws regulating the service of resident doctors in Nigeria” describing the development as a “disservice to the suffering people of Benue State.”

The statement added that the 2017 Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) allows resident doctors to train and pass all examinations over an eight and a half to nine-year period as against the six years that the management of BSUTH is imposing on its resident doctors.

The statement alleged further that none of the resident doctors at BSUTH is included on the list of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), a body that regulates residency in the country for exit and questions where the management of BSUTH got powers to sack them.

The association also accused management of the institution of ignoring its role of sponsorship of resident doctors for an update of courses and examination as well as refusal to take into account the period of non-accreditation/loss of accreditation.

It, therefore, called for the immediate withdrawal of the sack letters and reinstatement of those already sacked as well as the adoption and full implementation of the 2017 MRTA as it is obtainable in other training institutions across the country.

The association further warned that if the health institution failed to do so after 21 days it “will have no choice than to opt for indefinite strike action.”

“It is our belief that within these 21 days of our ultimatum, the amiable Executive Governor of Benue State Dr. Samuel Ortom, His Royal Majesty Orchivirigh Professor J. O. Ayatse, Tor Tiv, the Och’Idoma His Royal Majesty Agabaidu Elias Ekoyi Obekpa, and all other well-meaning sons and daughters of Benue State will prevail on the management of Benue State University Teaching Hospital to yield to these, in the interest of residency training, the medical profession and the healthcare of our people,” the statement concludes.

When contacted, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BSUTH, Mr. Cephas Hough said the management of the institution was yet to receive a copy of the statement that was issued by ARD but assured that the management would address those issues raised in the said statement as soon as it is able to obtain a copy.