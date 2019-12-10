Gabriel Dike

The management of Babcock University (BU), Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State recently dragged 109 school owners and principals to the classroom to learn how to run their schools, provide quality education service and also engage in collaboration.

The 109 proprietors and principals were given the opportunity to learn new things on school management, integrated marketing approach, finances and how to collaborate with BU in some certain areas.

At the 3rd edition of the proprietors/principals conference organised by the management of BU, the 109 participants were drawn from schools in the South West

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Sunday Owolabi disclosed that the first edition in 2017 attracted 40 participants and that in 2018, 50 proprietors and principals attended the conference.

According to him, the management of BU has concluded plans to take the conference to South East, South South and Abuja from next year, so that proprietors and principals in those areas will also benefit.

His words: ‘’The conference is free and this is the third edition. We have schools from the South West and the feedback is positive. We are mobilising to move to the South East, South South and Abuja.

The guest speaker and former Dean, School of Humanities and Education, Prof. James Ogunji reminded the school owners and principals to always keep abreast of new teaching methods and current information on educational issues, stating ‘’ many of the things you are teaching will soon be out dated.’’

Prof Ogunji urged them to learn how to provide quality education as the products for secondary schools are fed to BU and other tertiary institutions.

The former dean of BU told the gathering that quality teaching and students performances remain the best form of advertisement for schools and advised them to adopt the integrated marketing approach to survive competition from other schools.

Said he: ‘’Teachers need to integrate their teaching methodology to encourage students in the classroom. Products of secondary schools are raw materials for universities”.

In his presentation titled “School Branding: Business Angle”, Prof Owolabi tasked the proprietors and principals to monitor the subject combination of their students during WAEC, NECO, and even JAMB, adding “many students loss admission because of wrong subject combination”.

The DVC urged the schools to collaborate with BU in the areas of training, school management, and university admission.