The President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ademola Tayo of Babcock University (BU), Ogun State has reassured students that the university administration was working hard to keep off Coronavirus, Covid-19 from the institution.

Speaking at the opening of this year’s BU Career Fair, attended by over 74 firms, including banks, recruitment agencies and foreign universities, Prof Tayo called for students’ understanding over the temporary restriction on students’ movement out of the campus by management.

The annual event provided an opportunity for the final year students to meet with employers of labour, foreign universities for further studies among others.

He said though the temporary restriction may not have gone down well with some students, it was in the students’ interest to ensure that nothing came in between June 7 graduation.

“If any student should travel home and return with the virus, the school will be closed down, and as a result, June 7 graduation will be affected,” he explained.

According to him, once the school was shut the ripple effect of the closure cannot be fathomed as NYSC mobilisation and many institutions would also be affected.

“This is more reason we are working hard to shut coronavirus out of BU. Anything that will not make June 7 a reality would be resisted by the administration. And in a matter of weeks, your semester exams would be over and you can fly like butterflies,” he stated.

He congratulated the students for making it to the final year and urged them to make use of the opportunity to interface with multi-national companies, recruitment agencies and make the best use of this one week programme.

Prof Tayo, accompanied by the principal officers of BU, said this kind of programme was an eye-opener as it brings students to face to face with employers of labour who may need their services after graduation as well as the opportunity to be trained on how to handle job interviews, package good CV, meet foreign universities for further studies among others.

“What you learn at school is quite different from what it is outside there. So you need to get yourself ready for the world of work or further studies. This kind of job fair is useful because the serious ones would use it to pen down institutions they would later seek, either for an internship, work or further studies.

Meanwhile, cheques totalling N1million from Babcock University unengaged alumni was handed over to the five alumni of the school with the best business proposals as part of the contribution to growing the alumni by the VC.

The beneficiaries, who got N200, 000 each were Izang Nehemiah, Frances OrIbhabor, Emmanuel Constance, Adeyanju Omolola and Ogunsanwo Akinwunmi.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Constance Emmanuel, whose business proposal was on Bridals and Event planning, thanked the institution for giving back and encouraging them to start their own businesses.

An elated Constance said she would use the windfall from the university in expanding the business.