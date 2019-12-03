Babcock University,Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State has made history among private universities in the country with the matriculation of 2,938 new students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Also, Babcock University matriculated 614 new postgraduate students in different fields

Both the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ademola Tayo and the Deputy VC (academics)/Provost, College of Health and Medical Sciences, Prof Iheanyichukwu Okoro confirmed that the matriculation of 2,938 fresh students is the highest by any private university in Nigeria.

“This is the highest number of students admitted in the history of Babcock University. It is also the highest by any private university in Nigeria,’’ Prof Okoro stated this in his statement of congregational purpose.

Addressing the new students, Prof Tayo observed that the challenges of near collapse of Nigeria’s educational system is due partly to government policy somersaults; insufficient funding from government over the years, and that the brain-drain syndrome have emboldened BU as an institution to reverse the ugly trends and to offer a fresh lease of hope to millions of citizens of this country and beyond.

“In our engagement with our stakeholders over the years, we have remained undaunted in upholding our vision of being a “first-class, Seventh-day Adventist institution, building servant leader for a better world. This explains our commitment to holistic education which involves the harmonious development of the intellectual, physical, social, and spiritual potentials of students and the university community

“Your choice of Babcock University is, to us, a reassurance that your future is bright. In a world with unpredictable diverse social, economic, political, cultural and religious changes, you need the right capacities to meaningfully respond to this diversity and save mankind from undeserved pains. BU is founded on the enduring values of excellence, integrity, accountability, servant leadership and team spirit, all based on our Adventist heritage.

“As you are matriculating today, you are charting a path of success to become world-class professionals and leaders in your fields. As you begin your journey there is no greatness without the element of discipline, hard work, determination and the recognition of God in our lives. You may achieve your lofty dreams through hard work but, if you fail to acknowledge God, your achievement will not bring fulfillment, ‘’ he noted.

Tayo explained that the training BU provide will guarantee them the confidence to march through in life with the power and authority to advance the frontiers of national development and international cooperation, stressing, ‘’in the course of your training, you can always look into the future with the assurance that, you are part of the tool to reshape the world for the common good of mankind.’’

Said he: ‘’As you formally begin your university education journey from today, always remember that the greatest journey in your lives starts off with small steps and that what matters most in this journey is not years but days, minutes and seconds, for they count to determine your destiny. Therefore for every flying minute, keep something in store.’’

The VC read the riot act to the 2,938 new students, warning that the management will invoke the laws when institutional rules and regulations are broken and vowed that BU will be firm in taking a decision against erring students.

According to him, rather than the students concentrate on watching pornography and involve in sex scandal, they should focus on the purpose for which they are in Babcock University. He urged parents to support the institution in training their wards.

The BU helmsman described the 21st matriculation as another defining moment for the new students and their parents, as well as for the university as a whole.

Wife of Abia State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Nnenna Vivien Chukwu, whose daughter got admitted into the Department of Accounting, said she settled for BU because ‘’this is where it is happening, to train a child to be morally upright in the society.’’

Mrs. Chukwu described Babcock University as second to none in the provision of quality university education to the youth of the country and was optimistic that her daughter will come out better prepare for the future.

In a related development, Prof Tayo rejoiced with the 614 new postgraduate students and appreciated them for selecting BU for their PG programmes and urged them to make good use of the opportunity at their disposal to achieve their life goals within the stipulated period.

His words: ‘’Our education is not focused on mere learning of facts but rather on training students in problem-solving and entrepreneurship skills. You are today being matriculated into an education that will enhance your intelligence and promote godly character in you.’’

A breakdown of the new students admitted for 2019/2020 academic session were College of Medicine 301, School of Computer and Engineering Science 716, School of Education and Humanities 156, School of Law and Security Studies 129, School of Management Sciences 429, School of Nursing 121, School of Public and Allied Health 200, School of Science and Technology 87, School of Social Sciences 714 and Part-Time 69.

The highlight of the two ceremonies was when the VC administered the matriculation oath on the 2,938 new undergraduates and 614 postgraduates.