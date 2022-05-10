BUA Foods, one of Africa’s leading FMCG companies has taken delivery of the first of two shipping vessels to augment its sugar export operations to the West African market, which kicked off successfully earlier this year. BUA Food’s export of refined sugar will benefit the economy, providing alternative source of income, while significantly diversifying the company’s markets. The vessels will depart and berth at BUA’s port and terminal , increasing export capacity while reducing operating cost. The Mitsubishi of Japan built vessel is named MV Bundu – after the area in which the refinery is located. The vessels cargo capacity is suited to enhance quick and sustainable delivery of more refined sugar in the face of growing export demand from across the African region.

The refined sugar of high-grade quality is processed from BUA Foods’ ultra-modern sugar refinery located in Port Harcourt. This state-of-the-art refinery with a capacity of 750,000 metric tons, is also equipped to process all grades of sugar.

“As we drive our business for growth with focus on sustainable returns, and benefit to all our stakeholders and the Nigerian economy, owning a shipping vessel is an important step in BUA Foods strategy” , said the Chairman BUA Foods Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu. “We see an increased and continued demand for refined sugar across the region with attendant increase for logistics support to aid timely delivery.

