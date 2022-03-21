The management of BUA Cement PLC at the weekend informed the public of an isolated fire incident which occurred at a diesel storage tank farm situated in the vicinity of one of its factories in Sokoto.

The company in a statement signed by Sada Suleiman, Asst. Director, Admin Services, said the incident occurred whilst routine maintenance work was ongoing on one of the storage tanks by a third-party contractor.

It explained however that immediately the incident occurred, its emergency management and mitigation services were alerted, and a swift response activated, which prevented any escalation of the incident or damage to its main plant and equipment.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We are however able to confirm the regrettable loss of three workers of the third-party contractor, who were in the immediate area of the incident.”

Whilst we are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire outbreak at the depot which had adequate safety and control mechanisms in place, members of the Federal Fire Service, State Fire Service, and our Fire department are working together to put the incident under total control.”