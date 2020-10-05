BUA Cement at the weekend announced the appointment of Jacques Piekarski as its new Chief Financial Officer effective October 2, 2020. Prior to his appointment, Jacques was CFO at TGI Group.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said: The Board is confident that Jacques broad experience, strong leadership capabilities and understanding of the industry will ensure that BUA Cement is well positioned to take advantage of available opportunities to drive improved operational performance and sustain our profitable growth trajectory.”

Also commenting, Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement Plc, Yusuf Binji, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jacques Piekarski to BUA Cement. Jacques brings a wealth of experience to this role – both in the Nigerian cement industry and the African region as a whole. I am certain his skills and experience will make a significant contribution and continue to drive the company forward.“

A seasoned finance professional with over 26 years experience, Piekarski prior to becoming the Chief Financial Officer/Executive Director for BUA Cement Plc, held several C-suite finance roles across Europe and Africa in FMCG, cement, trading, and mining industries. Over the course of his career, he has had significant achievements in setting-up or re-organising finance departments, financing (loans, bond, rights issue, debt restructuring and re-financing), revenue and cost optimisation programs, various expansion and projects including ERP implementations, and controlling. He is known as a charismatic, results driven and dynamic leader, with a strong business acumen.